Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has unveiled special offers and premium services for viewing fireworks in the city on New Year’s Eve (December 31) while aboard marine transit modes (Dubai Ferry, Abra, Water Bus and Water Taxi).
Individuals interested in availing of this service can call RTA’s toll-free number 8009090 or send an e-mail to marinebooking@rta.ae to learn more about the trips.
Dubai Ferry rides will start between 10pm and 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve and continue up to 1:30am (the following day).
The Water Taxi and Abra trips will start between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30 am (of the following day). The journey of the Abra and the Water Taxi will start from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina).
The Abra fare is Dh125 per person and free for children under the age of two years.
Booking the entire Water Taxi will cost Dh3,000.
Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station and Bluewaters Station. The fare is Dh300 for the silver class and Dh450 for the gold class, with a 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two years old).
Abra journey will start from Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station, and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station at a fare of Dh125 for adults, and free for infants under 2 years.
The coastal line of the city boasts of an array of fabulous tourist attractions such as the World Islands, Nakheel Islands, Dubai Water Canal, heritage destinations and deluxe hotels.