Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, will hold yet another edition of record-breaking laser show and stunning fireworks display to ring in 2023, it was revealed on Thursday.
The New Year’s Eve celebration will include a synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain, developer Emaar announced.
“On December 31st 2022, Burj Khalifa will be illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for Emaar New Year’s Eve celebrations – turning the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023,” the company said in a media statement.
Unveiling that a breathtaking laser, light and firework show in Downtown Dubai will ring in the year 2023, a senior representative of the company stated that the New Year’s Eve celebrations will feature a laser show that will astonish guests in Downtown Dubai as well as an estimated one billion viewers around the world.
“Burj Khalifa by Emaar and the Dubai night sky will be illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, establishing a new world record for the largest laser display.”
The 828-metre Burj Khalifa will also be the captivating centrepiece of a state-of-the-art laser performance that will see light beams travel the longest distance ever recorded.
In addition to the cutting-edge light show at Burj Khalifa, there will be a spectacular firework display above Dubai to welcome the new year. Since 2010, the renowned pyrotechnic display has been an integral part of the UAE’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations, and 2022 will be no exception.
A mesmerising, synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain at the base of Burj Khalifa by Emaar is certain to be a crowd-pleaser on what will be a magnificent evening in every aspect.
Emaar said it will release additional details about their spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration closer to the event.