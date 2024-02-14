Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has offered special number plates for auction.
The 350 fancy number plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits for private vehicles, vintage cars and motorbikes will be auctioned February 19 starting at 8am. The available codes for these numbers are A, B, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z. Registration of bidders for this 74th online auction has already opened on February 12.
The selling of vehicle number plates in the auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File in Dubai and is required to deposit a security cheque of Dh5,000, and pay an un-refundable entry fee of Dh120. Payment can also be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card through (www.rta.ae), or via the Dubai Drive app.