Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has introduced a new weekend-exclusive bus route — W20 — from February 9.
Operating from Friday to Sunday between 5pm and 11pm, the service will offer half-hourly departures, connecting Stadium Metro Station with Al Mamzar Beach. It will benefit Al Mamzar beachgoers in particular.
RTA is also optimising several public bus routes to improve the daily commute of passengers. Some of the measures include streamlining the mobility of bus commuters and reducing travel times.
Routes renaming
Route 11B will be renamed Route 11, Routes 16A and 16B are rerouted and renamed Routes 16 and 25, respectively. Route 16 will start from Al Rashdiya Bus Station to Al Awir, while Route 25 will leave from the Gold Souq Bus Station to Al Rashdiya.
More changes
Route F62 will be extended to include Dubai Festival City and the Al Garhoud neighbourhood. Route C04 will extend to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Routes 103 and 106 will offer direct, non-stop services from main stations to the Global Village. Route E303 is rerouted via Al Ittihad Street to Sharjah.
Bus routes 16A, 16B, 64A will be discontinued. Additionally, RTA’s Public Transport Agency will introduce journey time improvements for 13 bus routes: 5, 7, 62, 81, 110, C04, C09, E306, E307A, F12, F15, F26, and SH1.