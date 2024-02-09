UAE residents can look forward to a pleasant weather experience, with partly cloudy skies stretching across the emirates. The temperature is expected to be comfortable, with a gentle breeze.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear over the eastern, northern, and coastal areas of the country.”
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly over the internal areas during the daytime. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21-26°C.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 4.2°C in Jabal Al Rahba (Ras Al Khaimah) at 4:45am.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-25°C, and 4-10°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.