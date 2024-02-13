20240213 water accumulation
RTA is putting efforts into ensuring seamless and convenient mobility throughout Dubai during rainy weather. Image Credit: RTA/X(formerly Twitter)

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday that road diversions have been implemented on Sheikh Zayed Road due to water accumulation.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

'Road diversion at Sheikh Zayed Road in Jebel Ali area due to the water accumulation' RTA said on X.

also read

To avoid delays, please use the following alternative routes to reach your destinations:

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road for those heading towards Abu Dhabi
  • Seih Shuaib Sreet towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road for those coming from Abu Dhabi

RTA’s teams are dealing with situation to restore smooth traffic flow.