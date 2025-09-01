GOLD/FOREX
93% of drivers benefit from Abu Dhabi Police weather alerts

Survey highlights strong public engagement and the wide reach of these alerts

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
Abu Dhabi: A recent survey by Abu Dhabi Police’s Security Media Department found that 93% of respondents benefit from urgent notifications issued to promote safe driving during unstable weather, including rain, fog, dust storms and heavy traffic.

The poll, published in both Arabic and English across the department’s social media channels, highlighted strong public engagement and the wide reach of these alerts.

The survey confirmed that Abu Dhabi Police’s real-time multilingual alerts play a crucial role in warning drivers about adverse weather and traffic disruptions across the emirate.

Colonel Engineer Saeed Abdullah Al Rashidi, Director of the Safe City Department at the Central Operations Sector, said the alerts are designed to warn motorists about fog, rain, dust, reduced visibility and congestion, while also offering guidance on alternative routes to ensure smoother traffic flow.

He explained that Abu Dhabi’s weather management system consists of eight integrated components: electronic guidance screens, early warning messages, variable speed limit signs, automated enforcement, urgent social media alerts, public transport controls during fog, emergency flashing lights, and visibility monitoring sensors from the National Center of Meteorology. Since its launch in 2018, the system has significantly reduced major accidents and fatalities during unstable weather.

Al Rashidi stressed that these urgent alerts enhance road safety by raising driver awareness and enabling quick, informed decisions.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of the Social Media Center, added that strong community interaction with such surveys reflects public responsiveness to Abu Dhabi Police’s awareness campaigns. He reiterated the force’s commitment to producing impactful media content, ensuring vital information—especially in emergencies—reaches the public quickly through both traditional and digital platforms.

He said survey results are also used to refine the department’s digital strategy, further boosting the reach and effectiveness of Abu Dhabi Police’s safety messages.

