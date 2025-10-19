GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders Dh20,000 compensation for privacy violation on social media

Defendant's prior criminal conviction for the same act influenced the court's decision

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has ordered a young man to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to a woman after he violated her privacy by sharing her photos and videos on social media, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

According to court records, the woman filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh50,000 in damages for the emotional and reputational harm she suffered. 

She argued that the defendant had published her personal images and video clips without consent, an act for which he was previously convicted in a criminal court.

The court emphasised that criminal judgments carry binding authority in civil cases when they conclusively establish the facts forming the basis of both proceedings. 

It noted that the defendant had been found guilty of violating the plaintiff’s privacy, and that his actions caused her emotional distress and mental anguish.

Citing the evidence and the prior criminal conviction, the court ruled in favor of the woman, awarding her Dh20,000 in compensation and ordering the defendant to bear court fees and legal costs.

