Dubai RTA announces temporary closure of Emirates Road exit towards Abu Dhabi

RTA advises commuters to plan ahead amid roadworks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
RTA nears completion of Emirates Road upgrade
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the Emirates Road exit towards Abu Dhabi, accessed from Dubai – Al Ain Road, will be temporarily closed.

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, the RTA added that one lane for traffic coming from Dubai will also be affected as part of ongoing roadworks carried out by Dubai Municipality. The maintenance work is aimed at improving road safety and traffic flow in the area.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and follow all directional signs to reach their destinations smoothly.

The RTA thanked motorists for their understanding and cooperation during the maintenance works and stressed that the temporary disruptions are part of efforts to enhance Dubai’s road infrastructure.

