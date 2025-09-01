Dubai RTA opens upgraded Old Souq and Al Sabkha marine stations

Upgrades blend modern comfort with cultural heritage, offers more comfort for abra riders
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the upgraded Old Dubai Souq and Al Sabkha marine transport stations, strengthening the marine mobility network along Dubai Creek.
The project is part of RTA’s Marine Transport Strategic Plan 2020–2030, which aims to position marine transport as a key mode of mobility in the emirate.
The stations were developed in line with upgrades previously introduced at Bur Dubai and Old Deira Souq stations. The enhancements balance modern facilities with cultural preservation, offering more comfort for abra riders while maintaining the historic character of Dubai’s creekside transport hubs.
Key upgrades include a 50% expansion of shaded waiting areas, new retail and investment spaces, better lighting, and the use of sustainable, eco-friendly materials across marine berths. Both stations also comply with Dubai’s Code for People of Determination, ensuring accessibility for all users.
In a first for abra operations, RTA has introduced an air-conditioned rest area for operators of traditional wooden abras, providing a more comfortable working environment and improving operational efficiency.
By developing both stations simultaneously, RTA optimised delivery, reduced costs, and improved financial returns. An operational plan was also implemented to maintain trip schedules, ensure smooth navigation, and uphold passenger safety.
Dubai’s marine transport continues to grow in popularity, with ridership reaching 9.7 million during the first half of 2025. The new stations are expected to further boost demand and support Dubai’s wider urban development and sustainability goals.
