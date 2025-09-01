Dubai RTA opens upgraded Old Souq and Al Sabkha marine stations

The stations were developed in line with upgrades previously introduced at Bur Dubai and Old Deira Souq stations. The enhancements balance modern facilities with cultural preservation, offering more comfort for abra riders while maintaining the historic character of Dubai’s creekside transport hubs.

The project is part of RTA’s Marine Transport Strategic Plan 2020–2030, which aims to position marine transport as a key mode of mobility in the emirate.

By developing both stations simultaneously, RTA optimised delivery, reduced costs, and improved financial returns. An operational plan was also implemented to maintain trip schedules, ensure smooth navigation, and uphold passenger safety.

In a first for abra operations, RTA has introduced an air-conditioned rest area for operators of traditional wooden abras, providing a more comfortable working environment and improving operational efficiency.

Key upgrades include a 50% expansion of shaded waiting areas, new retail and investment spaces, better lighting, and the use of sustainable, eco-friendly materials across marine berths. Both stations also comply with Dubai’s Code for People of Determination, ensuring accessibility for all users.

Dubai’s marine transport continues to grow in popularity, with ridership reaching 9.7 million during the first half of 2025. The new stations are expected to further boost demand and support Dubai’s wider urban development and sustainability goals.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.