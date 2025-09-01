GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai RTA opens upgraded Old Souq and Al Sabkha marine stations

Upgrades blend modern comfort with cultural heritage, offers more comfort for abra riders

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai RTA opens upgraded Old Souq and Al Sabkha marine stations

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the upgraded Old Dubai Souq and Al Sabkha marine transport stations, strengthening the marine mobility network along Dubai Creek.

The project is part of RTA’s Marine Transport Strategic Plan 2020–2030, which aims to position marine transport as a key mode of mobility in the emirate.

The stations were developed in line with upgrades previously introduced at Bur Dubai and Old Deira Souq stations. The enhancements balance modern facilities with cultural preservation, offering more comfort for abra riders while maintaining the historic character of Dubai’s creekside transport hubs.

Key upgrades include a 50% expansion of shaded waiting areas, new retail and investment spaces, better lighting, and the use of sustainable, eco-friendly materials across marine berths. Both stations also comply with Dubai’s Code for People of Determination, ensuring accessibility for all users.

In a first for abra operations, RTA has introduced an air-conditioned rest area for operators of traditional wooden abras, providing a more comfortable working environment and improving operational efficiency.

By developing both stations simultaneously, RTA optimised delivery, reduced costs, and improved financial returns. An operational plan was also implemented to maintain trip schedules, ensure smooth navigation, and uphold passenger safety.

Dubai’s marine transport continues to grow in popularity, with ridership reaching 9.7 million during the first half of 2025. The new stations are expected to further boost demand and support Dubai’s wider urban development and sustainability goals.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaitransportDubai transport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RTA announces to launch five new bus routes in Dubai

RTA launches five new bus routes, upgrades nine others

2m read
RTA is expanding the Al Wasl – Umm Al Sheif Road intersection.

New lane to ease traffic at busy Dubai intersection

1m read
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is nearing the completion of a significant upgrade to Emirates Road, with the full reopening scheduled for August 25.

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Emirates Road reopens fully soon

2m read
RTA on Monday announces to launch second phase of marine stations upgrade project.

Dubai RTA sets sail on marine station makeover

2m read