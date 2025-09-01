GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s flexible parking tariff cuts traffic congestion at event areas by 9%

Pilot project in World Trade Center area aims to boost parking turnover

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Around 40% of Dubai’s 79,700 public parking spaces operate under a flexible tariff, with prices varying by location and peak times.
Gulf News

Dubai’s experiment with a flexible parking tariff has already paid off, with traffic congestion in event areas dropping by up to 9% since the system was introduced.

The program, launched three months ago in the World Trade Center district, aims to increase turnover in one of the city’s busiest areas. Despite having fewer than 300 parking spaces, demand during major events often far exceeded supply.

Dynamic pricing encourages efficient use

By applying dynamic pricing, drivers are encouraged to use available spots more efficiently instead of occupying them for long periods.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, chief executive of Parkin, the company managing Dubai’s public parking, said early results were promising: “The flexible tariff helped reduce congestion by 8 to 9 percent compared to before its introduction. It allows greater circulation of cars and helps drivers find spaces at more reasonable rates than some private facilities.”

Expansion and broader study planned

A broader study is planned over the next six months to analyse user behaviour and supply-and-demand patterns before expanding the program to other parts of the city.

Currently, around 40% of Dubai’s 79,700 public parking spaces operate under a flexible tariff, with prices varying by location and peak times.

The model prioritizes higher turnover during peak demand, covering six hours of the 14-hour daily cycle, with 60% of spaces in standard areas and 40% in premium zones. The goal is to prevent single drivers from monopolising spots for long stretches, making it easier for others to find parking.

Technology enhances efficiency

Smart scanning vehicles track parking use and identify available spaces, while solar-powered camera systems monitor compliance in event zones.

Al Ali noted that the system is: “More about improving user experience and encouraging adherence than penalising drivers.”

