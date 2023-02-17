Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 371 distinguished number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles, as well as motorbikes bearing (A-B-C-G-H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-Y) codes.
Vehicle number plates on offer at this 70th online auction are topped by the super numbers R 595 and A 8348.
The auction will start on Monday, February 27 at 8am and will continue for five. Those who want to participate in the auction must register by February 20. This online auction is number 70 in the series of electronic auctions of premium vehicle plate numbers.
According to the RTA, the selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centers at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card on RTA website or via the Dubai Drive app.