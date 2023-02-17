Ajman: A massive fire broke out in the Ajman Industrial Area in the early hours of Friday, causing extensive damage to a lubricant oil factory, a residential building, a printing press, warehouses, and several parked cars, Ajman police reported.
The incident was reported at around 3:30 a.m., and the civil defense teams were immediately dispatched to the site.
According to the police, the fire has been brought under control, thanks to the swift response of the civil defense teams, who were assisted by support units from Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm Al Quwain.
The Ajman Police also provided support and assistance to the firefighting operations, with the presence and direct supervision of Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, and Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director General of Ajman Civil Defense.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. However, the financial losses are expected to be significant due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.