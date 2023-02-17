Dubai: Be careful if you are driving this morning as UAE residents can expect foggy conditions on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times.
Fog formation and mist were reported in parts of the UAE such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah. Such conditions are expected to last till 9am on Friday.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Satuday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation in some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.