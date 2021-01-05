Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a set of standards for delivery services and electronic media facilities operating in Dubai.
“Given the continuous growth of delivery services and the extensive reliance of residents on these services in delivering their orders, it (has become) imperative to regulate the business of the sector,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA’s Licensing Agency, on Tuesday.
The RTA has reviewed the best international practices of the industry and developed a set of standards befitting the needs of Dubai and its pioneering role in the logistical sector in the region and the world," he added.
Security and safety
According to Al Meer, the guidelines will cover the level of license, delivery means, training of drivers, standards of delivery boxes, and the uniform of drivers. “The objective of these regulations is to ensure compliance with the highest safety and quality standards, and reduce traffic accidents,” he underlined.
However, RTA did not provide details about the delivery guidelines
The RTA reiterated the need to regulate the delivery service sector to bring it in line with the world’s top practices, especially as regards security and safety.
“RTA always seeks to bring happiness to customers through improved systems and new initiatives compatible with the latest technologies in various fields. RTA’s keenness to implement the highest global standards contributes to the sustainability of Dubai in the logistical transport, and its vision in seamless and sustainable mobility,” added Al Meer.