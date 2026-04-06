New branch enhances customer services in the area
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new vehicle testing and registration centre, operated by Al Mutakamela in Al Qusais.
The new centre features seven lanes for light vehicles and one lane for motorcycles, all equipped with the latest technologies. It is also staffed with a qualified team of employees and inspectors to serve customers, including individuals and businesses, and to provide the necessary support in accordance with the latest safety standards.
The new centre has commenced operations in coordination with RTA’s internal entities, as part of its commitment to facilitating service delivery for all segments of society, particularly People of Determination and senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, while enhancing customer happiness and delivering a positive qualitative shift in services for vehicle owners.
The centre operates from Monday to Saturday, from 7.30am to 10.30pm, and on Friday from 7am to noon and from 3pm to 10.30pm.