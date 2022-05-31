Dubai: Submission of entries for the 3rd Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2023, is now open, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Tuesday.
The competition, being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, is a first-of-its-kind event in the field of self-driving transport. The third edition of the challenge will focus on self-driving buses, RTA noted.
How to join
There is a dedicated website (www.sdcongress.com) for registration. Finalists will be announced in October this year, and winners will be revealed in October 2023, during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2023.
The challenge is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to support the leading role of Dubai in self-driving transport, and its commitment to realising the Government’s vision to transform 25 per cent of total mobility journeys in Dubai into driverless journeys by 2030.
US$2.3 million prize
Candidates will compete for prize money amounting to US$2.3 million. RTA said: “The 3rd edition of the congress is characterised by a new competition format in the field of self-driving buses. It highlights RTA’s commitment to driving the pioneering efforts of the Dubai Government and expanding the use of autonomous technologies across the board.” A total of US$2 million has been allocated to leading companies, and US$300,000 have been set aside for local academia.
RTA noted: “All local and global firms can make submissions under the leading companies category, provided that the company is registered in the country of origin or locally and operate in the field of developing or operating self-driving buses. The local academia category includes all universities, institutes and research centres in the UAE interested in autonomous technologies research and engaged in developing related models.”