Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 catchy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and classic vehicles bearing H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes during its 67th online auction that will start on June 6, and will run for five days.
Distinctive plates for motorbikes will also be available. The RTA said registration of bidders for the online auction will start on Monday, May 30. The bidding process will kick off at 8am on June 6.
How to register?
RTA reminded the selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or the Dubai Drive app.
Hassle-free environment
The RTA’s Licensing Agency has been conducting auctions of special number plates and millions of dirhams have been raised during online and public bindings. According to RTA, “online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment.” Moreover, the auction contributes to enhancing the online service offering of RTA as part of its annual plans for upgrading the processing of customer transactions.