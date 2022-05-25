Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has partnered with University of Birmingham Dubai to establish a Research and Innovation Centre inside the campus at Dubai Academic City.
The facility will help drive RTA’s innovation agenda and support the next generation of UAE innovators, start-ups, universities and the technology companies to collaborate effectively to manifest latest innovations in the areas of transportation and mobility, RTA announced on Wednesday.
The agreement was signed by Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO, Strategy and Corporate Governance, on behalf of RTA; and Prof. David Sadler, University of Birmingham Dubai Provost, in the presence of Wendy Morton MP, Minister of State in the Department for Transport, who is visiting the campus.
The 1,151 square-metre innovation centre is spread across two floors, featuring co-working spaces, protype areas and facilities for training programmes.
Strengthening collaboration
The Centre will support an education and research programme based at the campus, which opens shortly to deliver a flexible, hi-tech student experience. The Centre will also aim to support and strengthen the collaboration between the two organisations in the areas of education and training programmes and scientific research.
Abu Shehab said: “The RTA Innovation and R&D Centre at University of Birmingham Dubai is an important milestone in ‘RTA’s Innovation Roadmap’ as it will not only provide tools and resources to enhance the culture of Innovation and experimentation at RTA, but it will also allow RTA to effectively engage with external ecosystem.”
Morton added: “This partnership between Dubai and the University of Birmingham is a fantastic opportunity to drive innovation in transport and create exciting opportunities for research and education. This is a brilliant example of brand Britain spreading innovation, collaboration and supporting economic growth around the world.”
Future transport engineers
Sadler said: “As a global university with a civic outlook, we’re committed to playing our part in supporting the UAE as it drives economic progress through knowledge and innovation. We look forward to welcoming RTA staff to their new home within our iconic new campus and anticipate many years of fruitful co-operation ahead, as we work together to innovate and train the next generation of UAE transport engineers.”