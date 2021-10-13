Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently carried out 1,331 inspections of school transport across Dubai “to streamline the sector and verify the compliance of operators with the applicable regulations as well as the compliance with the preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19”.
Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said on Wednesday: “From the start of the new school year and as students have now switched to a face-to-face learning mode, we launched this campaign as part of our ongoing inspections of the school transport sector. RTA is keen to ensure that students are served by well-equipped, safe, and convenient buses.”
“About 1,331 inspections have been made on buses related to 103 schools,” he added.
108 offences
Al Balooshi noted: “The campaign resulted in issuing 108 offence tickets, which were mainly related to the failure of bus drivers and attendants to obtain permits for practising the activity.”
Other offences were related to the lack of compliance with the safety specifications and standards of buses and falling short of the technical specifications approved by RTA.
“The inspection campaigns will continue throughout the school year as planned. RTA attaches top attention to this activity as it ensures the safety of students in their daily commute, and lives up to RTA’s vision to become the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility,” concluded Al Balooshi.