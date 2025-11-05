Reduced visibility alert: RAK Police advise caution on roads

Motorists are advised to follow Ras Al Khaimah Police on official social media channels
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent public safety advisory, warning residents and drivers to exercise extreme caution due to reduced visibility caused by airborne dust.
The alert, shared on official channels in both Arabic and English, carried a clear safety advisory urging drivers to “exercise caution and maintain a safe distance due to dust.
Key safety measures recommended for motorists include:
Reduce speed:Drivers are advised to slow down to allow more reaction time, as visibility can drop suddenly.
Maintain safe distance: A safe gap should be kept from the vehicle ahead, as judging speed and stopping distances becomes difficult in dust.
Use low-beam headlights:Low beams and fog lights should be used to improve visibility. High beams can reflect off dust particles, reducing visibility further.
Avoid sudden movements: Sudden braking, acceleration, or lane changes should be avoided on sand-covered roads to prevent loss of control.
Stay updated:Motorists should follow official weather updates and police advisories for the latest information on road conditions.
For the latest updates, motorists and residents are advised to follow Ras Al Khaimah Police on official social media channels.
