Dubai: A loop on Emirates Road at Al Ruwaiyah Interchange, leading to Dubai-Al Ain Road in the direction of Dubai, will be closed for three days from Friday (May 21) at 12am until 6am on Sunday (May 23), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Thursday.
Affected motorists will be those coming from Abu Dhabi to Dubai via Emirates Road. The RTA also advised motorists who are coming from Al Ain via Dubai-Al Ain Road to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes to reach their destination.