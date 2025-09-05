GOLD/FOREX
Prophet Muhammad’s birthday: Free parking in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on September 5

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run extended hours, from 5am until 1am

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Regular parking fees and toll charges will resume on Saturday, September 6, during standard peak hours.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced changes to service timings on Friday, September 5, in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

All Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on the day, while smart centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar and RTA’s head office will continue operating 24/7.

Public transport will also follow revised schedules. Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run extended hours, from 5am until 1am the following day. Adjustments will also apply to buses, trams, marine transport and vehicle testing centres.

In Abu Dhabi, motorists will benefit from free parking and suspension of Darb toll gate fees on Friday. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) confirmed that all Mawaqif surface parking will be free throughout the holiday.

The adjustments are aimed at ensuring smooth travel across both emirates during the public holiday.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
