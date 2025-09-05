Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run extended hours, from 5am until 1am
All Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on the day, while smart centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar and RTA’s head office will continue operating 24/7.
Public transport will also follow revised schedules. Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run extended hours, from 5am until 1am the following day. Adjustments will also apply to buses, trams, marine transport and vehicle testing centres.
In Abu Dhabi, motorists will benefit from free parking and suspension of Darb toll gate fees on Friday. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) confirmed that all Mawaqif surface parking will be free throughout the holiday.
Regular parking fees and toll charges will resume on Saturday, September 6, during standard peak hours.
The adjustments are aimed at ensuring smooth travel across both emirates during the public holiday.
