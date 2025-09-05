Public transport will also follow revised schedules. Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will run extended hours, from 5am until 1am the following day. Adjustments will also apply to buses, trams, marine transport and vehicle testing centres.

Dubai : Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority ( RTA ) has announced changes to service timings on Friday, September 5, in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In Abu Dhabi , motorists will benefit from free parking and suspension of Darb toll gate fees on Friday. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) confirmed that all Mawaqif surface parking will be free throughout the holiday.

