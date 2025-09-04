Abu Dhabi offers free parking and tolls for Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Standard parking fees will resume on Saturday, September 6
Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free public parking and Darb toll gate fees on Friday, September 5, in celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced that Mawaqif surface parking will be free of charge throughout the public holiday. Standard parking fees will resume on Saturday, September 6. Toll fees will also be reactivated on Saturday during regular peak hours.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox