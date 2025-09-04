GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi offers free parking and tolls for Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Standard parking fees will resume on Saturday, September 6

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi offers free parking and tolls for Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free public parking and Darb toll gate fees on Friday, September 5, in celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced that Mawaqif surface parking will be free of charge throughout the public holiday. Standard parking fees will resume on Saturday, September 6. Toll fees will also be reactivated on Saturday during regular peak hours.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hamdan extends greetings on Prophet's birth anniversary

Hamdan extends greetings on Prophet's birth anniversary

2h ago1m read
Sheikh Mohammed marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Sheikh Mohammed marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President calls for peace on Prophet Muhammad birthday

1m read
Kuwait announces holiday for Prophet’s birthday

Kuwait announces holiday for Prophet’s birthday

1m read