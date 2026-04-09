How cycling becomes a key part of Dubai transport

RTA - Careem partnership accelerates push for greener, bike-friendly mobility in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai has crossed a major milestone in its journey towards sustainable urban mobility, with more than 10 million trips completed on the Careem Bike service since its launch in 2020, underscoring the city’s growing shift towards cleaner, healthier transport options.
The achievement, announced by the Roads and Transport Authority in partnership with Careem on Thursday, highlights the success of efforts to embed cycling into Dubai’s public transport ecosystem while advancing the emirate’s vision of becoming a bicycle-friendly city.
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Launched in February 2020, Careem Bike has rapidly expanded in both scale and popularity, now serving over one million users. Officials say the milestone reflects the effectiveness of integrating cycling into first- and last-mile connectivity, making it easier for commuters to link with public transport while reducing reliance on cars.
The RTA has simultaneously invested in a growing network of cycling infrastructure, connecting residential communities with key destinations and transit hubs. Built to international standards, these tracks are designed to support seamless, safe, and efficient travel across the city.
To mark the 10-million-trip milestone, the RTA and Careem recognised top users, including one rider who logged nearly 5,000 trips. Rewards included complimentary subscriptions and dining vouchers, celebrating a rising culture of active mobility in Dubai.
In a push to attract new riders, Careem Bike will offer discounted single-trip passes at Dh9.5 on April 11 and 12 using a promotional code, aiming to make sustainable transport even more accessible.
Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said the milestone demonstrates the success of Dubai’s mobility strategy focused on sustainability, shared transport, and safety. He noted that Careem Bike trips have helped cut around 6,590 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to removing more than 2,000 vehicles from the roads.
He added that Dubai’s cycling infrastructure has expanded dramatically, from just 6km in 2009 to 636km by the end of 2025, with plans to reach 1,000km by 2030. The expansion, alongside improved connectivity in residential areas and near transit stations, has driven a 23% surge in cycling trips, reaching 57.3 million in 2025.
Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, said the milestone reflects the strength of the company’s partnership with the RTA and its shared commitment to expanding micro-mobility solutions across Dubai.
From an initial 71 stations, the Careem Bike network has grown to 210 stations with more than 2,000 bicycles, serving 49 communities. The service now spans key areas including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra — cementing its role as a vital part of the city’s evolving transport landscape.