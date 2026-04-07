Better your cycling game with a Wednesday ride around the track
Ever wonder what it’d be like to ride with the authorities? Well, Dubai is giving you that opportunity. The city’s police is launching a cycling initiative called “Ride with Police” in partnership with Dubai Autodrome, this Wednesday.
So what will this initiative entail? Every Wednesday throughout April, from 7pm to 10pm, you will be able to exercise those mad riding skills of yours at the Dubai Autodrome track in Dubai Sports City alongside a cohort of Dubai Police’s professional cyclists, families with children, amateur cyclists, and professional riders.
So bring your rides, smiles, and get ready to flex those muscles. Registration is required, so secure your free spot before you head there.