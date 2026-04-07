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Ride with Police at Dubai Autodrome: Free cycling initiative in Dubai Sports City

Better your cycling game with a Wednesday ride around the track

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Ride with Police at Dubai Autodrome: Free cycling initiative in Dubai Sports City
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Ever wonder what it’d be like to ride with the authorities? Well, Dubai is giving you that opportunity. The city’s police is launching a cycling initiative called “Ride with Police” in partnership with Dubai Autodrome, this Wednesday.

So what will this initiative entail? Every Wednesday throughout April, from 7pm to 10pm, you will be able to exercise those mad riding skills of yours at the Dubai Autodrome track in Dubai Sports City alongside a cohort of Dubai Police’s professional cyclists, families with children, amateur cyclists, and professional riders.

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So bring your rides, smiles, and get ready to flex those muscles. Registration is required, so secure your free spot before you head there.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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