Amna Al Qubaisi named among TIME's 100 most influential people in sports

Recognition comes after a career that has seen the UAE racer make history
Dubai: Emirati racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi has been named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in Sports for 2026, earning global recognition alongside some of the biggest names in world sport.
The inaugural list celebrates athletes, executives, innovators and leaders shaping the future of sport. This year's selections include basketball legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry, football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis champions Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and a host of Olympic and world champions from across the sporting landscape.
Al Qubaisi's inclusion marks another milestone in a career defined by groundbreaking achievements in motorsport.
In 2018, she became the first woman of Arab descent to participate in a Formula E test session in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. She later competed in the F1 Academy, the all-female championship launched to create greater pathways for women in motorsport, and featured in the Netflix docuseries "F1: The Academy."
Earlier this year, Al Qubaisi made history once again by becoming the first woman to compete in the Pro class of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia. She followed that achievement with back-to-back top-10 finishes at the championship's Fuji event, further cementing her status as one of the region's leading racing talents.
Earlier this year, Al Qubaisi made history once again by becoming the first woman to compete in the Pro class of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia. She followed that achievement with back-to-back top-10 finishes at the championship's Fuji event, further cementing her status as one of the region's leading racing talents.
Beyond her performances on the track, Al Qubaisi has emerged as one of the most influential ambassadors for motorsport in the Middle East, helping inspire a new generation of young women to pursue careers in racing.
Her latest recognition comes during a period of significant growth for women's sport globally, with TIME highlighting athletes and leaders who have helped drive change and expand opportunities across the sporting landscape.
Al Qubaisi was also the sole Arab representative included on TIME's inaugural sports list, underscoring the significance of the achievement for both Emirati and regional sport.
As the UAE continues to establish itself as a global hub for major sporting events, Al Qubaisi's inclusion among TIME's most influential figures reflects the growing impact of Emirati athletes on the international stage.
From Formula E and F1 Academy to Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, Al Qubaisi has consistently broken new ground throughout her career. Her latest honour places her among an elite group of athletes and sporting leaders helping shape the future of global sport.