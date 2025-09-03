GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Global Rail 2025 to gather world transport leaders in Abu Dhabi

Hosted by Etihad Rail, the conference will take place from September 30 to October 2

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Global Rail 2025 to gather world transport leaders in Abu Dhabi
Supplied

Abu Dhabi is set to become the epicenter of global mobility dialogue as Global Rail 2025 brings together ministers, CEOs, innovators, and senior transport leaders from more than 100 countries. Hosted by Etihad Rail, the exhibition and conference will take place from September 30 to October 2 under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Supported by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, and organized in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and dmg events, the landmark gathering will unite businesses with a combined annual turnover exceeding $140 billion.

A global platform for transport innovation

Global Rail 2025 is expected to draw 20,000 participants over three days, spanning four exhibition halls and featuring more than 200 companies across 14 sectors — from infrastructure and rolling stock to digital innovation, financing, and smart mobility. More than 70 exhibitors will showcase for the first time, joining 11 national rail operators including Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, Qatar Rail, Korea Railways Corporation, India Railways, and East Japan Railways.

The event’s theme, “Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity,” reflects its mission to spark dialogue on multimodal integration, sustainable transport, and next-generation mobility. With global passenger traffic forecast to reach 9.5 billion by year-end 2025, organizers say the timing is critical.

Speaking at the announcement, H.E. Sheikh Nasser Al Qasemi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport at MoEI, said the UAE’s hosting underscores its position as a global hub for logistics and mobility. “The event will showcase national achievements while addressing sustainability, AI, eco-friendly transport, and safety standards, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in transport innovation,” he said.

Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail and Chairman of the event’s Executive Committee, added: “Global Rail 2025 reflects our ambition for the UAE and the world — a powerful platform for showcasing smart mobility, climate action, and economic resilience through rail.”

Two conferences, One mission

The event will feature two parallel conferences — Strategic and Technical — with 200 speakers confirmed. The Strategic Conference will offer 55+ sessions on high-speed rail, intermodal operations, financing, governance, AI, and city planning. The Technical Conference will focus on engineering, asset management, rolling stock, and digitalization, led by global experts and research institutions.

A highlight will be the Global Rail Innovation Award, which returns with a prize fund of Dh1 million to support breakthrough solutions in transport and logistics. Organizers report 242 submissions this year, triple last year’s entries, underscoring growing global interest.

Dedicated zones and country pavilions

Global Rail will also host nine national pavilions — including Austria, Germany, India, Jordan, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, and the UK — alongside an International Projects Pavilion showcasing billion-dollar infrastructure plans from emerging markets such as Afghanistan, Chad, Kenya, Paraguay, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

A Finance Pavilion will connect developers and financiers, with participation from major institutions such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, AIIB, ICBC, KfW IPEX-Bank, and UK Export Finance. Meanwhile, the Innovation Hub will highlight AI, automation, and future mobility technologies from over 25 leading companies including Hitachi, ADNOC, Nevomo, and Space42.

For the first time, a Youth Hackathon will be held in collaboration with UAE universities, engaging students to develop solutions to real-world mobility challenges.

A defining moment for Abu Dhabi

According to Salman Abou Hamzeh, Senior Vice President at dmg events, Global Rail has rapidly evolved into “the definitive platform for the world’s mobility community.” He added: “This year’s expanded program and record participation will launch new partnerships, innovations, and investments shaping the future of transport.”

The event will conclude with a major investment announcement designed to reinforce the UAE’s role as a global mobility leader.

By convening the world’s foremost decision-makers, Global Rail 2025 will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a strategic nexus for transport innovation and infrastructure development, building on Etihad Rail’s role in delivering one of the region’s most ambitious mobility projects.

As momentum builds ahead of the exhibition, Global Rail 2025 is poised to become a defining chapter in the UAE’s drive to shape a sustainable, interconnected transport future.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How Hafeet Rail will transform travel between the UAE and Oman with faster journeys, scenic routes, and seamless cross-border connectivity.

Train to Oman from UAE? Here's what's coming soon

3m read
A glimpse into the future – Etihad Rail’s sleek new passenger train promises to connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi in under 60 minutes by 2026.

Etihad Rail: A new way to travel across the UAE

2m read
‘Honoured’: Etihad Rail chairman hails Sheikh Mohammed

‘Honoured’: Etihad Rail chairman hails Sheikh Mohammed

2m read
UAE's high-speed rail to transform intercity travel by 2026

Etihad Rail set for 2026: Dubai–Abu Dhabi under 1 hour

2m read