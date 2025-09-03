Global Rail 2025 to gather world transport leaders in Abu Dhabi

Hosted by Etihad Rail, the conference will take place from September 30 to October 2
Abu Dhabi is set to become the epicenter of global mobility dialogue as Global Rail 2025 brings together ministers, CEOs, innovators, and senior transport leaders from more than 100 countries. Hosted by Etihad Rail, the exhibition and conference will take place from September 30 to October 2 under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Supported by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, and organized in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and dmg events, the landmark gathering will unite businesses with a combined annual turnover exceeding $140 billion.
Global Rail 2025 is expected to draw 20,000 participants over three days, spanning four exhibition halls and featuring more than 200 companies across 14 sectors — from infrastructure and rolling stock to digital innovation, financing, and smart mobility. More than 70 exhibitors will showcase for the first time, joining 11 national rail operators including Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, Qatar Rail, Korea Railways Corporation, India Railways, and East Japan Railways.
The event’s theme, “Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity,” reflects its mission to spark dialogue on multimodal integration, sustainable transport, and next-generation mobility. With global passenger traffic forecast to reach 9.5 billion by year-end 2025, organizers say the timing is critical.
Speaking at the announcement, H.E. Sheikh Nasser Al Qasemi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport at MoEI, said the UAE’s hosting underscores its position as a global hub for logistics and mobility. “The event will showcase national achievements while addressing sustainability, AI, eco-friendly transport, and safety standards, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in transport innovation,” he said.
Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail and Chairman of the event’s Executive Committee, added: “Global Rail 2025 reflects our ambition for the UAE and the world — a powerful platform for showcasing smart mobility, climate action, and economic resilience through rail.”
The event will feature two parallel conferences — Strategic and Technical — with 200 speakers confirmed. The Strategic Conference will offer 55+ sessions on high-speed rail, intermodal operations, financing, governance, AI, and city planning. The Technical Conference will focus on engineering, asset management, rolling stock, and digitalization, led by global experts and research institutions.
A highlight will be the Global Rail Innovation Award, which returns with a prize fund of Dh1 million to support breakthrough solutions in transport and logistics. Organizers report 242 submissions this year, triple last year’s entries, underscoring growing global interest.
Global Rail will also host nine national pavilions — including Austria, Germany, India, Jordan, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, and the UK — alongside an International Projects Pavilion showcasing billion-dollar infrastructure plans from emerging markets such as Afghanistan, Chad, Kenya, Paraguay, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.
A Finance Pavilion will connect developers and financiers, with participation from major institutions such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, AIIB, ICBC, KfW IPEX-Bank, and UK Export Finance. Meanwhile, the Innovation Hub will highlight AI, automation, and future mobility technologies from over 25 leading companies including Hitachi, ADNOC, Nevomo, and Space42.
For the first time, a Youth Hackathon will be held in collaboration with UAE universities, engaging students to develop solutions to real-world mobility challenges.
According to Salman Abou Hamzeh, Senior Vice President at dmg events, Global Rail has rapidly evolved into “the definitive platform for the world’s mobility community.” He added: “This year’s expanded program and record participation will launch new partnerships, innovations, and investments shaping the future of transport.”
The event will conclude with a major investment announcement designed to reinforce the UAE’s role as a global mobility leader.
By convening the world’s foremost decision-makers, Global Rail 2025 will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a strategic nexus for transport innovation and infrastructure development, building on Etihad Rail’s role in delivering one of the region’s most ambitious mobility projects.
As momentum builds ahead of the exhibition, Global Rail 2025 is poised to become a defining chapter in the UAE’s drive to shape a sustainable, interconnected transport future.
