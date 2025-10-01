Global Rail 2025 Day Two: Innovations and partnerships propel future mobility

Over 220 exhibitors, 9 pavilions showcased tech and partnerships shaping mobility's future
Abu Dhabi: Global Rail 2025 drew the world’s transport leaders back to Abu Dhabi today for a powerful second day of announcements, high-level panels, and breakthrough innovations shaping the future of global mobility
Under the patronage of His Higness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and with the support of Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, the event is hosted by Etihad Rail and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), ADNEC Group, and dmg events.
“Global Rail 2025 is where vision turns into action,” said Salman Abou Hamzeh, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “Building on the momentum of Day One, today global leaders are turning dialogue into delivery and showcasing the innovations transforming transport worldwide.”
The Strategic Conference placed the spotlight on automated mobility, funding mechanisms for large-scale infrastructure, and the role of smart cities in driving sustainable growth. Sebastien Mangeant, Chief Operating Officer of Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADT), noted: “Global Rail is a catalyst for shaping the cities of tomorrow. By integrating advanced transport systems with urban planning, we can create connected, resilient, and sustainable communities that drive economic growth and improve quality of life.”
Speaking at the outset of the session “High-speed rail horizons: scaling networks, advancing technology, and connecting regions,” Leon Soulier, CEO of Siemens Mobility Middle East, highlighted rail’s unique role in advanced transport: “The high-speed rail business is inherently a very high-tech field. Driving passengers comfortably at over 300 kilometers per hour requires significant investment in technology and safety, and that investment is what makes rail one of the most advanced and sustainable modes of transport in the world.”
On the exhibition floor, more than 220 exhibitors and nine country pavilions showcased technologies and partnerships driving the future of global mobility. National operators including Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, Qatar Rail, Indian Railways, East Japan Railway, Uzbekistan Railways, and Keolis unveiled new projects and agreements, underscoring the event’s international reach.
Innovation was at the centre of Day Two, with launches including Nevomo’s MagRail Booster hybrid maglev-on-rail solution, Hitachi Rail’s AI-powered Mastria 3.0 platform, and Space42 SAT-Track satellite IoT for real-time asset visibility. Other highlights included next-gen cybersecurity from IronBox RailShield OT and CEMIT AutoInspect, an AI-driven yard automation system.
The Finance Pavilion brought together leading banks and DFIs such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, AIIB, Emirates NBD, and ICBC, while the International Projects Pavilion connected developers from Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America with engineering and finance partners.
For the first time, Global Rail 2025 also hosted a Youth Hackathon, engaging students from across the Emirates in real-world transport challenges under the mentorship of industry leaders.
As Global Rail 2025 enters its final day, the event continues to reinforce the UAE’s role at the forefront of global mobility, bringing together decision-makers, innovators, and financiers to deliver the projects, partnerships, and strategies that will shape the future of transport worldwide.
Global Rail 2025 takes place from 30 September – 2 October 2025 at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.
