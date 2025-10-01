Global Rail 2025 Day Two: Innovations and partnerships propel future mobility

Speaking at the outset of the session “High-speed rail horizons: scaling networks, advancing technology, and connecting regions,” Leon Soulier, CEO of Siemens Mobility Middle East, highlighted rail’s unique role in advanced transport: “The high-speed rail business is inherently a very high-tech field. Driving passengers comfortably at over 300 kilometers per hour requires significant investment in technology and safety, and that investment is what makes rail one of the most advanced and sustainable modes of transport in the world.”