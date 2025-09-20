Abu Dhabi to host Global Rail expo in October

Etihad Rail to launch first international transport and infrastructure conference at ADNEC
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Etihad Rail will host the inaugural Global Rail, Transport, and Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, ADNEC Group, and dmg events. The event will run from October 8–10, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Held under the theme “Enhancing Transport Infrastructure and Enabling Global Connectivity”, the exhibition will bring together senior leaders from the transport and railway sectors, strategic experts, and specialists. Organisers expect more than 15,000 decision-makers, influencers, and professionals, along with 1,000 representatives from global companies and entities, and over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries.
The programme will feature six main themes, with more than 40 keynote speeches and panel discussions covering global railway trends, sustainable infrastructure, sector challenges, environmental impact, regulatory frameworks, financing, logistics, and safety best practices. Sustainability, the role of rail in advancing logistics and transport in the region, and emerging opportunities will also be addressed. Over 120 speakers, including ministers, industry leaders, and strategic experts, will participate, fostering global dialogue on building an integrated transport future.
Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, highlighted Etihad Rail’s role in shaping an integrated transport ecosystem for the region and beyond. He noted that the company’s growing international partnerships reflect the success of the UAE’s leadership vision and the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. He added that the new platform will help strengthen the regional transport and logistics sector, ensuring it meets rising demand and supports sustainable growth.
Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “Railways in the UAE and across the GCC are central to our future vision. As we continue developing this vital sector, we aim to build a global platform that supports its growth. This event will open doors to new partnerships and agreements as we move into the next phase of our journey. We hold the reins of the transport and logistics sector’s future, and remain committed to shaping it in ways that benefit generations to come.”
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are proud to host this global event in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Etihad Rail, and dmg events. It reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration across the UAE and advancing Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector as a key economic driver. The exhibition supports economic diversification and reinforces the UAE’s global position in transport and railway development.”
Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, added: “The Global Rail, Transport, and Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and innovation, supporting the UAE’s net-zero ambitions. Through dynamic panels and interactive discussions, the event will present solutions to the challenges facing the railway sector and showcase the strong commitment of stakeholders to advancing sustainable transport worldwide.”
The exhibition will also spotlight opportunities for social and economic growth, with a strong focus on international cooperation and strategic initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, including alternative transport solutions.
Attendees will gain insights into next-generation railway services and smart systems, as well as how artificial intelligence can transform and automate rail operations.
