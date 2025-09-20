GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi to host Global Rail expo in October

Etihad Rail to launch first international transport and infrastructure conference at ADNEC

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
The event to gather 15,000 decision-makers, influencers, and professionals, along with 1,000 representatives from global companies and entities, and over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries.
The event to gather 15,000 decision-makers, influencers, and professionals, along with 1,000 representatives from global companies and entities, and over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Etihad Rail will host the inaugural Global Rail, Transport, and Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, ADNEC Group, and dmg events. The event will run from October 8–10, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme “Enhancing Transport Infrastructure and Enabling Global Connectivity”, the exhibition will bring together senior leaders from the transport and railway sectors, strategic experts, and specialists. Organisers expect more than 15,000 decision-makers, influencers, and professionals, along with 1,000 representatives from global companies and entities, and over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries.

120 speakers, including ministers and transport experts

The programme will feature six main themes, with more than 40 keynote speeches and panel discussions covering global railway trends, sustainable infrastructure, sector challenges, environmental impact, regulatory frameworks, financing, logistics, and safety best practices. Sustainability, the role of rail in advancing logistics and transport in the region, and emerging opportunities will also be addressed. Over 120 speakers, including ministers, industry leaders, and strategic experts, will participate, fostering global dialogue on building an integrated transport future.

Building an integrated transport ecosystem

Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, highlighted Etihad Rail’s role in shaping an integrated transport ecosystem for the region and beyond. He noted that the company’s growing international partnerships reflect the success of the UAE’s leadership vision and the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. He added that the new platform will help strengthen the regional transport and logistics sector, ensuring it meets rising demand and supports sustainable growth.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “Railways in the UAE and across the GCC are central to our future vision. As we continue developing this vital sector, we aim to build a global platform that supports its growth. This event will open doors to new partnerships and agreements as we move into the next phase of our journey. We hold the reins of the transport and logistics sector’s future, and remain committed to shaping it in ways that benefit generations to come.”

Abu Dhabi driving logistics growth

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are proud to host this global event in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Etihad Rail, and dmg events. It reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration across the UAE and advancing Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector as a key economic driver. The exhibition supports economic diversification and reinforces the UAE’s global position in transport and railway development.”

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, added: “The Global Rail, Transport, and Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and innovation, supporting the UAE’s net-zero ambitions. Through dynamic panels and interactive discussions, the event will present solutions to the challenges facing the railway sector and showcase the strong commitment of stakeholders to advancing sustainable transport worldwide.”

Unlocking growth opportunities

The exhibition will also spotlight opportunities for social and economic growth, with a strong focus on international cooperation and strategic initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, including alternative transport solutions.

Attendees will gain insights into next-generation railway services and smart systems, as well as how artificial intelligence can transform and automate rail operations.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEtransportAbu DhabiEtihad Rail

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This year’s ADIHEX, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, has placed falconry firmly in the spotlight.

UAE’s falconry legacy takes centre stage at ADIHEX 2025

3m read
Sharjah RTA apologises for University City gridlock

Sharjah RTA apologises for University City gridlock

1m read
Global Rail 2025 gathers world transport leaders

Global Rail 2025 gathers world transport leaders

3m read
UAE's high-speed rail to transform intercity travel by 2026

Etihad Rail set for 2026: Dubai–Abu Dhabi under 1 hour

2m read