Dubai: Children arriving at the Dubai International Airport get surprise welcome by popular local cartoon characters and mascots deployed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
During the Eid Al Adha holidays, children were greeted at the Dubai International Airport arrival lounges by their favourite local cartoon characters including: Salem and Salama, and mascot Modhesh, a popular figure associated with the Dubai Summber Surprises, along with Dana.
Escorted from the aircraft’s door, the children were taken to the passport counters, where they were given the unique opportunity to stamp their passports themselves.
They were presented with commemorative gifts and posed for photographs and videos alongside the cartoon characters. Children arriving at the Dubai International Airport will continue to enjoy this warm welcome through Dubai Summer Surprises festival.
The initiative comes as part of GDRFA’s ongoing efforts to foster an atmosphere of happiness during Eid Al Adha and is aligned with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DEE)’s campaign, supported by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
The campaign marks the inauguration of the 29th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), and focuses on providing a warm welcome to children travelling to Dubai by ensuring smooth entry procedures at designated counters.
Read More
- Eid Al Adha holidays 2023: 8 tips to avoid the rush at Dubai Airport
- Dubai: Get free icecream from Emirates at DXB Airport
- Dubai International Airport issues travel advisory for busy holiday season, urges early arrival
- UAE-Pakistan Eid Al Adha travel: Airfares remain steady as carriers boost operations
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of GDRFA, emphasised that the GDRFA, in collaboration with strategic partners, sought to create an extraordinary and unconventional experience for the opening of the children’s passport control counters. To make it truly special, it was decided that the first group of children stepping foot on the airport grounds would have the honour of launching the special counters.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri noted that this special reception for children would continue throughout the Dubai Summer Surprises and beyond as part of Dubai’s heritage to extend hospitality to all visitors.