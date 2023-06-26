Dubai: Emirates Airline is celebrating summer travel season with a ‘cool’ treat for all passengers passing through the Dubai International Airport.
Served from 6 icecream carts positioned around the Departure areas at the airport, any traveller can get the free scoop. The offer is available on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays for the whole family until July 16.
Available flavours are vanilla, Arabic coffee and dates ice cream, or mango sorbet - perfect to start your summer holiday.
In July, all passengers flying to and from the UK with Emirates will enjoy fresh, ripe strawberries.
The strawberries used by the airline are free of all pesticides and herbicides, and grown in perfect conditions in Bustanica vertical farm in Dubai. Strawberry-based dishes will be available on the menu for all UK passengers from Economy to First Class.