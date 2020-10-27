Abu Dhabi: Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free on Thursday, on the occasion of the public holiday that marks the Prophet Mohammad’s birthday.
In a statement, the emirate’s public transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) clarified that parking will be free from 12am on Thursday, October 29 until 7.59am on Saturday, October 31.
Motorists must however ensure that they follow residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day. They must also ensure that they do not park in non-desginated bays, and avoid blocking vehicles or impeding the flow of traffic, the ITC urged.