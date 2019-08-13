A man looks at the flight information board shows outbound flights was cancel at the Hong Kong International airport. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: UAE flights are again affected after a second day of protests at Hong Kong Airport forced another closure on Tuesday.

A statement from Emirates airline issued to Gulf News, said: “Emirates flights to Hong Kong on Tuesday 13 August are operating as scheduled, however flights out of Hong Kong might be impacted by the suspension of all check In and departure immigration processing counters imposed by Hong Kong Airport authorities.

“We remain in close contact with the Hong Kong airport and authorities and will advise our customers if there are any changes to our flights. Customers booked to travel to or from Hong Kong can contact our reservations office for assistance if they wish to make alternative travel arrangements.”

Etihad Airways said: "Etihad Airways flight EY833 from Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi departed on Tuesday, 13 August, from Hong Kong International Airport.

"Passengers who checked in prior to the authorities' closure of immigration control were able to board the flight and are now enroute to Abu Dhabi.

"Etihad Airways' Guest Services team is assisting those who were unable to complete formalities before immigration facilities were closed, and is rebooking these affected guests onto tomorrow's service. Guests travelling on EY833 Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi on 14 August are advised to arrive at the airport early for check-in and in order to clear immigration.

"In addition to today's [Tuesday] scheduled flight, Monday's delayed flight EY833 has also departed Hong Kong.

"Etihad Airways regrets the inconvenience caused by these extended delays. The safety of our guests and crew is Etihad Airways' highest priority.

"Etihad Airways flight EY834 from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong is still scheduled to depart at 10.05pm on Tuesday, 13 August. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

"For further information on the status of Hong Kong flights, please call the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555666, or check our website at etihad.com, or our mobile app. Our Hong Kong office can also be contacted on +852 30 713 221 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm."

Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday suspended all departure check-ins after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day, but some flights were still arriving and taking off.

”Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly,” the airport authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

“All check-in service for departure flights has been suspended since 1630hrs (0930 GMT). Other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process. Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport,” the statement added.

This comes after the airport was initially closed on Monday and then reopened in time for Tuesday morning, however protestors have again disrupted services.