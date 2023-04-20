Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge from the first to the third day of Eid Al Fitr.
The free parking, however, does not cover the 7-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and official holidays, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, the Sharjah Municipality said in a tweet.
The municipality urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.
Sharjah bus timings
Sharjah’s Road and Transport Authority announced on Wednesday, April 19, that its internal bus service will start at Al Jubail Bus Station for all bus lines during the Eid holiday from 3.30am to 12.30am.