Dubai: Public parking across Dubai, except for the multi-level parking terminals, is free for four days during the Eid weekend from Friday (July 8) to Monday (July 11), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Wednesday.
Parking fees will resume on July 12.
Dubai Metro schedule
The RTA has also announced the operational timings of Dubai Metro, Tram and public buses.
Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Line Stations will operate on Friday (July 8) and Saturday (July 9) from 5am to 1am (the following day). Metro will run on Sunday from 8am to 1am (the next day); and on Monday, from 5am to 1am.
Dubai Tram will on Friday and Saturday from 6am to 1am; On Sunday, from 6am to 1am; and on Monday from 6am to 1am.
Public buses
Bus stations will operate on Friday from 5 am to 12.30am (the following day); and Saturday to Sunday from 6am to 1am.
Service centres
Meanwhile, service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) and customer happiness centres will close from July 8-11, and resume work on July 12. The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.