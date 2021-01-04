Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reported an operational surplus of 61 per cent, including 45 million gallons of water, 30 million litres of fuel and 39 million kilowatts/hour of electricity because of its use of AI (artificial intelligence) and initiatives, the RTA announced on Monday.
The RTA has also registered a drop in road traffic fatalities at 2.3 cases per 100,000 of the population as compared to 21.9 cases per 100,000 residents back in 2016. The RTA likewise achieved a high customer satisfaction rating of 92.4 per cent.
The figures were released in the recently published RTA’s Sustainability Report 2019, prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and the Assurance Standards AA1000 2008 (AA1000AS).
Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, said the report reflects the RTA’s efforts in improving performance in social, environmental and economic standards. “In 2019, RTA launched its sustainability framework formalising the alignment to international, federal and local strategies of sustainability ambitions, creating a sustainability governance structure. The key areas of the sustainability framework had been categorised into three pillars, nine focus areas and 30 elements that emphasised RTA’s values, and balanced its business goals to ensure Dubai’s Sustainable future and estimated sustainable impacts of actions,” noted Bu Shehab.
Sustainable procurement
“RTA is the first government entity in the transportation industry to be awarded ISO20400 for Sustainable Procurement. We also became the first government entity in the transportation industry to be Certified the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS). We also implemented the ‘Code of Vendor and Investor Conduct,’ to ensure streamlining of all vendor and investor conduct and the principles mandated by RTA for these external parties,” he added.