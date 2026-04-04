Unlicensed taxis in Dubai carry serious risks, RTA warns
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged residents and visitors to use only licensed taxis or vehicles operated by companies contracted with the RTA.
These vehicles are monitored through smart control systems to ensure high levels of passenger safety and security.
The RTA warned that using unlicensed taxis poses serious risks, including assault, theft, fraud, or other threats.
On social media, the RTA said such vehicles violate Executive Council Resolution No. (6) of 2016, which regulates passenger transport in Dubai. Violators face a Dh5,000 fine and vehicle impoundment.
Passengers are advised to book rides and pay fares via official RTA apps or other secure payment methods to guarantee a safe and reliable journey.