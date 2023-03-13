Dubai: The ‘super’ car number plates AA 20, AA 15, and R 76 top a pack of 90 “fabulous” vehicle license plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 112th Open Auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on March 18.
Plates on offer at this auction, which is the first public auction for this year, bear (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.
The bidding will start at 4:30pm on Saturday, March 18, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders starts today, March 13.
Registration process
Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
With seats being limited, priority will be given to bidders, hence making it essential for pre-registration for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm on the day.
The selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (Value Added Tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above mentioned customers’ happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.