Dubai: Proceeds of the 102nd distinctive car number plates public auction by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at InterContinental Dubai-Festival City Hotel on Saturday amounted to Dh25,138,000.
Plate ‘T 50’ topped the auction, sold for Dh2.44 million, followed by ‘L 21’, bearing the Expo logo, which brought back Dh2.34 million.
Around 100 plates of two, three, four and five digits were offered in this auction. Plates on offer were of diverse codes (H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Z); 20 of them were released for the first time bearing the Expo logo.
Through offering distinctive plates at open or online auctions, RTA is seeking to provide a neutral and transparent platform that avails opportunities to number plate enthusiasts. Participating clients seek to avail numbers of symbolic reference to important events and occasions in life.
These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA tends to hold auctions tailored to market needs under the overall objective of maximising customer’s satisfaction.