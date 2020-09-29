Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that its ‘In Safe Hands’ service by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) “has remained popular among residents despite the challenges of coronavirus”.
“The public uptake of the service is credited to its privacy, comfort and safety on the go for a wide spectrum of riders, especially children, students, ladies and senior citizens and residents,” the RTA said on Tuesday. Launched in 2011, ‘In Safe Hands’ is a personalised taxi service targetting children, ladies, students, people of determination and other segments of the community. Marwan Al Zarooni, director of Operations and Commercial Affairs at DTC, said: ‘In Safe Hands’ taxi service was launched to provide additional privacy and convenience to certain segments of riders for their daily commute. The features of the service make it quite popular among users despite the outbreak of COVID-19 as the precautionary measures in place include the sanitisation of both the vehicle and the driver to ensure the safety of riders.”
He noted, DTC had signed 400 contracts for serving women, children, students, senior citizens and people of determination last year. The contracts were on weekly, monthly and annual basis. “The service is available on regular Dubai taxis, in addition to classy modern vehicles like Tesla, Infiniti and Lexus at competitive service rates of Dh25 for opening the counter for all categories plus 1.86 dirham per kilometre, with discounts available based on contract period.
He added the service can be booked through DTC’s Call Centre (Tel: 80088088) or website (www.dubaitaxi.ae). The service is also available 24/7 hours at the Dubai airports.