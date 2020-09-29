Dubai: Global Village and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (GDRFA) have entered into a partnership to facilitate visa processing for Global Village exhibitors and partners ahead of its Season 25 launch.
A statement from Global Village said it was ‘preparing for another great season while ensuring the highest safety standards’. It has already been awarded the Dubai Assured Stamp by Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy and Dubai Tourism (DTCM) in light of the stringent measures that have been undertaken to counter the dangers from COVID-19 ahead of the preparations for its opening on October 25.
Ali AlSuwaidi, chief operating officer at Global Village, said: “We are pleased to work alongside GDRFA. Now that Dubai has re-opened for business, we are proud to contribute to the efforts being made to attract the eyes of the world once again. This collaboration demonstrates the importance of the solidarity and support of government authorities, which is so key to our success every season.” Lt Colonel Jassim Ahli, deputy assistant manager of Customer Happiness Centre and Global Village team leader at GDRFA, added: “Our cooperation helps to promote Dubai’s economy and contribute to the success of this unprecedented season for Global Village. Our long-term strategic partnership with Global Village should play a big part in boosting the local tourism sector.”
Visa applications for Global Village participants can be submitted through the Global Village Partner Happiness Centre, which provides an easy-to-use online portal where partners can apply for all their business needs.