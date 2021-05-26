Dubai: A total of 45 modern commercial buses and coaches have been deployed by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to offer high-end mobility services to private and government sector employees, tourists and visitors of various events across the emirate.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Operations and Commercial Affairs at DTC said on Wednesday: “The step is part of our relentless efforts to improve customer services.”
Commercial bsues rental service
“DTC has introduced the commercial buses rental services to be an addition to its impressive commercial mobility services on offer, to broaden the scope of its specialist activities and deliver innovative transport solutions. These buses and coaches are fitted with sophisticated technologies and boast of high-class specifications of comfort, security and safety,” he added.
According to Al Meer, DTC has forged an agreement with 21 public and private entities, including the Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority and Air Arabia “to deliver exclusive commuting services for their employees with full commitment to their punctual arrival at the workplaces.”
How to book
Other companies interested in acquiring DTC services can inquire through its customer centre (80088088), or e-mail (sales@dtc.gov.ae).