RTA conducts 1,375 inspections and issues 98 offence tickets Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried out 1,375 inspections in marine transport activities during the first six months of 2019 year, resulting in 98 offence tickets.

The inspection drive covered abras (traditional water taxis), water bus, ferry, safety equipment operators and passengers.

“Twenty-two campaigns were launched to inspect marine transport activities in the first half of this year to verify the compliance of all parties with the applicable rules and regulations governing this sector. Campaigns covered 1,375 inspections, resulting in issuing 98 offences,” the RTA stated.

“The most frequent offence was the failure to produce abra driving permit upon request, and the collection of abra fare in transit."

There were 81 offences were related to abra, compared with 69 similar offences recorded during the same period last year. Offence tickets issued to passengers reached 17, though the figure was zero during the same period 2018 year.

“Campaigns launched covered several marine transport spots such as Jebel Ali, Marina Terrace, Marina Walk, Global Village, Al Mamzar, Baniyas, Al Sabkha, Rashid Port, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, and Jumeirah Open Beach.