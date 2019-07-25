Wasit Police Station Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have referred a 31-year-old Asian driver to public prosecution for committing 106 violations resulting in fines amounting to Dh1,138,000.

Lt Col Mohammad Abdul Rahman Bin Qasmul, director of Wasit Comprehensive Police Station, said a traffic inspection team caught the Asian driver who had committed 106 violations in one year.

The driver was arrested by officers on Anjad patrol after they noticed him picking up passengers illegally. Police investigations revealed that the driver was carrying passengers without a licence form Sharjah Transport.

The driver committed the violations in one year and the first violation was recorded on August 16, 2018.

“The driver committed his traffic violations in one year only. The driver was caught on July 24 by Anjad patrol. The driver’s record showed that he had committed 106 violations amounting to Dh1,138,000.