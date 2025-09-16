Dubai-Sharjah motorists face severe delays amid heavy morning traffic

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing significant delays on Tuesday, September 16, due to heavy traffic. The congestion has been reported on both Emirates Road E311 and E611 towards Dubai.
Commuters are experiencing major slowdowns, with Google Maps showing a build-up of traffic in several key areas. Congestion is particularly severe near Bu Shaghara, Al Majaz, Sahara Centre, and in the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5. Drivers are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution, consider using alternative routes, and prioritize their safety during their commute.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox