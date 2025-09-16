GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai-Sharjah motorists face severe delays amid heavy morning traffic

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai-Sharjah motorists face severe delays amid heavy morning traffic

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing significant delays on Tuesday, September 16, due to heavy traffic. The congestion has been reported on both Emirates Road E311 and E611 towards Dubai.

Commuters are experiencing major slowdowns, with Google Maps showing a build-up of traffic in several key areas. Congestion is particularly severe near Bu Shaghara, Al Majaz, Sahara Centre, and in the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5. Drivers are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution, consider using alternative routes, and prioritize their safety during their commute.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

By 2006, the Dubai-Sharjah road had already become one of the UAE’s busiest routes, especially during peak hours.

Sharjah residents reveal biggest frustrations on roads

2m read
Emirates rejigs flights to Cyprus due to strike

Emirates rejigs flights to Cyprus due to strike

1m read
Emirates road traffic

Heavy traffic alert: Delays on Dubai-Sharjah Road

1m read
Motorists await the full reopening of Emirates Road on August 25 following major RTA upgrade works.

3 days to go: Emirates Road fully reopens on August 25

2m read