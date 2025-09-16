GOLD/FOREX
Accident causes delays on Umm Suqeim street near Dubai Police Academy

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
X / Dubai Police

Dubai: A traffic accident on Umm Suqeim street is currently causing significant congestion, according to a recent post from Dubai Police. The incident occurred at the intersection opposite the Dubai Police Academy.

Dubai Police have advised drivers to exercise caution in the area and consider using alternative routes to avoid delays.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
