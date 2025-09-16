Accident causes delays on Umm Suqeim street near Dubai Police Academy

Drivers urged to exercise caution on Umm Suqeim street following traffic accident
Dubai: A traffic accident on Umm Suqeim street is currently causing significant congestion, according to a recent post from Dubai Police. The incident occurred at the intersection opposite the Dubai Police Academy.
Dubai Police have advised drivers to exercise caution in the area and consider using alternative routes to avoid delays.
