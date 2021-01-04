Dubai: The newly-opened Route 2020 on Dubai Metro’s Red Line will soon be connected with Al Maktoum International Airport, a top official from the Roads and Transport Authority confirmed.
Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency at RTA, told Gulf News during a recent media tour that Route 2020 will be extended from Expo 2020 Station to Al Maktoum International Airport to ensure a modern metro link between Dubai Airports.
Route 2020 started its commercial run on January 1 with the opening of four stations namely Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan. Three other stations (Jumeriah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park, and Expo2020) will commence operations before the opening of Dubai Expo 2020. The further extension of Route 2020 is viewed as a vital link between several Dubai communities and Al Maktoum International Airport.
Green stations
Mohammad Al Ameri, Director of Rail Maintenance, added that the RTA is also working on getting LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification for other Metro stations on Route 2020. At present, Al Furjan is the first station to get the Gold LEED certificate, the internationally recognised green building certification system.
He added one of the remarkable features of Route 2020 is energy efficiency. All stations use HESOP or Harmonic and Energy Saving Optimiser system, where any unused power and the generated by a train while braking is transferred to the next train or to any accelerating train on the grid.
Total Metro length
With the opening of Route 2020, the total length of Dubai Metro (Red and Green lines) now stands at 90km, while the overall rail network in Dubai is at 101km, including the 11km Dubai Tram track.