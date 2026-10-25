Dubai road safety drive sees 10,539 vehicles impounded in 2025

Dubai Police logged 750 noise reports and 926 reckless driving complaints across Dubai
Dubai Police impounded 10,539 vehicles and bicycles in 2025 and issued 4,709 fines for crossing roads at undesignated locations, as authorities stepped up enforcement against dangerous road behaviour.
The figures were reviewed by Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri during his annual inspection of the General Department of Traffic, which also covered enforcement operations, artificial intelligence applications and traffic safety initiatives.
Of the impounded vehicles and bicycles, 3,434 were motor vehicles, while 7,105 were bicycles and electric bicycles.
Dubai Police also received 750 reports of excessive vehicle noise and 926 complaints about reckless driving through its Police Eye service, 901 Contact Centre and 04 platform.
In response, specialised field teams were deployed across six areas to monitor violations, increase patrols and target locations where dangerous driving and disruptive behaviour occur repeatedly.
Al Marri said public feedback should help police identify enforcement priorities and direct awareness campaigns towards high-risk behaviours and locations. He also called for greater use of data collected through smart reporting platforms.
Dubai Police analysed offences involving excessive vehicle noise, reckless driving and illegal vehicle modifications to identify the types of vehicles most frequently associated with these violations.
The findings are intended to guide targeted enforcement operations, identify audiences for awareness campaigns and support preventive measures to reduce dangerous driving.
Al Marri instructed traffic officials to continue developing their analytical tools and link their findings to field operations, while regularly assessing the effectiveness of enforcement measures.
During the inspection, Al Marri visited the Traffic Operations Room, where he reviewed systems used to manage road incidents, analyse traffic data and deploy patrols and other operational resources.
He was briefed on plans for an integrated smart traffic management system that would use predictive data analysis to identify emerging risks, support operational decisions and address traffic problems before they escalate.
The department is also working on initiatives to streamline procedures, improve services, accelerate response times and strengthen integration between traffic management systems.
Al Marri reviewed the Aman Roads traffic safety platform, which uses technology, data analysis and preventive awareness initiatives to encourage responsible road behaviour.
He stressed the need to combine technology with enforcement and public education to reduce accidents and protect lives and property.
The inspection also included a training programme for 20 traffic accident investigation specialists.
The programme aims to develop officers' technical and professional skills in accident examination, investigation and analysis using advanced scientific and technological methods.
Al Marri called for closer coordination between police departments, stations and strategic partners to address traffic challenges linked to Dubai's urban expansion, population growth and evolving road network.
He also emphasised data-informed planning, proactive measures and effective resource management to meet future traffic demands.
At the end of the inspection, Al Marri honoured school security guards, traffic management volunteers and school officials for helping maintain safe traffic movement around educational institutions and protect pupils, parents and other road users.
The visit was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, and Brigadier Musabah Al Ghafli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs.
Also present were Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, his deputies Brigadier Essam Al Awar and Brigadier Dr Ibrahim bin Sabaa, and other officers.