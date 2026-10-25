Dubai road safety drive sees 10,539 vehicles impounded in 2025

The figures were reviewed by Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri during his annual inspection of the General Department of Traffic, which also covered enforcement operations, artificial intelligence applications and traffic safety initiatives.

Al Marri said public feedback should help police identify enforcement priorities and direct awareness campaigns towards high-risk behaviours and locations. He also called for greater use of data collected through smart reporting platforms.

He stressed the need to combine technology with enforcement and public education to reduce accidents and protect lives and property.

He was briefed on plans for an integrated smart traffic management system that would use predictive data analysis to identify emerging risks, support operational decisions and address traffic problems before they escalate.

During the inspection, Al Marri visited the Traffic Operations Room, where he reviewed systems used to manage road incidents, analyse traffic data and deploy patrols and other operational resources.

Also present were Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, his deputies Brigadier Essam Al Awar and Brigadier Dr Ibrahim bin Sabaa, and other officers.

At the end of the inspection, Al Marri honoured school security guards, traffic management volunteers and school officials for helping maintain safe traffic movement around educational institutions and protect pupils, parents and other road users.

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