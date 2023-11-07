Dubai: Dubai Police will distribute free child seats used in cars as part of a new safety campaign, it was announced today.
The ‘Child Seat... Safety and Serenity’ campaign is aimed at protecting children by raising awareness among parents about the importance of using child seats in vehicles to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, highlighted that the General Department of Traffic recorded 47 accidents in the past 10 months, resulting in the death of two children and injuries of varying severity to 45 others, including one serious case, 19 of medium severity, and 25 minor injuries.
He emphasised that the safety of children from all dangers is a top priority. He called on parents to ensure the provision of child seats in the backseats to ensure the safety of children on the move.
The director clarified that Dubai Police would raise the awareness of the community about the proper use of seats to ensure everyone’s safety in the vehicle, choosing the right type of seat for the child’s age, and the correct way to install the seat.
Maj Gen Al Mazroui pointed out that leaving or holding a child in the front seat while driving is a hazardous and illegal practice that endangers the child’s life and safety.
Dh400 fine
He noted that allowing a child under the age of 10 or shorter than 145cm to sit in the front seat is against traffic laws and punishable by a fine of Dh400 due to the risk it poses to the child in case of a sudden stop or traffic accident, which could result in the child being thrown forward and colliding with the interior parts of the vehicle or being ejected in case of a severe impact or vehicle rollover.